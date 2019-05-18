NC expresses dismay over transfer of land to CRPF

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday expressed dismay over transfer of 60 kanals of land to CRPF in the sub-urban area of Srinagar city, saying that the buildup will affect the civilian activities in those areas.



Party’s general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar while censuring the incumbent governor administration for transferring sixty Kanals of land in the suburbans Srinagar said, "The urban life of Srinagar is already under duress. Services that are hallmark of the urban areas across the globe are yet to be made available to the people of Srinagar."

Sagar added, "The city is already facing land crunch for the development of various facilities to manage the gigantic load of solid waste. The move of transferring land to CRPF will further dent development activities including that of waste management projects in the city. Having a massive chunk of land under security forces will inadvertently put pressure on ecology of wetlands and lakes as people will eventually take over eco-fragile zones of Srinagar.”



“The move is imprudent and is bound to affect the long term strategy of state government to provide for the mounting demands of the ever growing population of the city. The move will dent the long term efforts of the state government to make use of the urban periphery of Srinagar for civilian purposes,” he said.