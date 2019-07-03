About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NC expresses concern over erratic power, water supply in Jammu region

Expressing anguish over alleged acute drinking water supply and erratic power scenario across Jammu region, especially in rural areas, National Conference State Women Wing Vice President Bimla Luthra on Tuesday urged the government to redress the problems as people were adversely suffering during the ongoing scorching summer.

As per a statement, addressing women workers at Suchetgarh this afternoon she called for synergized efforts in ensuring basic minimum necessities to the people and ensuring smooth functioning of various utility services.
Luthra said the past few years, especially under the PDP-BJP misrule the state has undergone a nightmarish experience of administrative and developmental inertia, pushing the people to backwards and wildernesses.
She said that women workers must highlight the issues pertaining to people and seek their redressal at appropriate forums. She expressed happiness over women playing active role in highlighting societal issues, saying this is a healthy sign of their political empowerment.
She lauded the productive role of women in politics and said the day is not far when they will excel in this field as well like they are doing in academics and other spheres of life.
She exuded confidence that active participation of women in decision making will lead to emancipation of the society at large.
Luthra referred to the crucial contribution of the women in state politics and said Begum Abdullah was an inspiring example of leading the premier political party during most testing times when Sher-e-Kashmir had been put behind the bars.
“NC has espoused the cause of women, strived for freeing them from the shackles of ignorance by promoting female literacy and generating opportunities in employment and other activities”, she maintained.

Latest News

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Jul 02 | Agencies
3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Jul 02 | Agencies
4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Jul 02 | Agencies
GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

Jul 02 | Agencies
US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

Jul 02 | RK Web News
Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Jul 02 | Noor ul Haq
Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

Jul 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Jul 02 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NC expresses concern over erratic power, water supply in Jammu region

              

Expressing anguish over alleged acute drinking water supply and erratic power scenario across Jammu region, especially in rural areas, National Conference State Women Wing Vice President Bimla Luthra on Tuesday urged the government to redress the problems as people were adversely suffering during the ongoing scorching summer.

As per a statement, addressing women workers at Suchetgarh this afternoon she called for synergized efforts in ensuring basic minimum necessities to the people and ensuring smooth functioning of various utility services.
Luthra said the past few years, especially under the PDP-BJP misrule the state has undergone a nightmarish experience of administrative and developmental inertia, pushing the people to backwards and wildernesses.
She said that women workers must highlight the issues pertaining to people and seek their redressal at appropriate forums. She expressed happiness over women playing active role in highlighting societal issues, saying this is a healthy sign of their political empowerment.
She lauded the productive role of women in politics and said the day is not far when they will excel in this field as well like they are doing in academics and other spheres of life.
She exuded confidence that active participation of women in decision making will lead to emancipation of the society at large.
Luthra referred to the crucial contribution of the women in state politics and said Begum Abdullah was an inspiring example of leading the premier political party during most testing times when Sher-e-Kashmir had been put behind the bars.
“NC has espoused the cause of women, strived for freeing them from the shackles of ignorance by promoting female literacy and generating opportunities in employment and other activities”, she maintained.

News From Rising Kashmir

;