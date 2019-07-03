NC expresses concern over erratic power, water supply in Jammu region

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expressing anguish over alleged acute drinking water supply and erratic power scenario across Jammu region, especially in rural areas, National Conference State Women Wing Vice President Bimla Luthra on Tuesday urged the government to redress the problems as people were adversely suffering during the ongoing scorching summer.



As per a statement, addressing women workers at Suchetgarh this afternoon she called for synergized efforts in ensuring basic minimum necessities to the people and ensuring smooth functioning of various utility services.

Luthra said the past few years, especially under the PDP-BJP misrule the state has undergone a nightmarish experience of administrative and developmental inertia, pushing the people to backwards and wildernesses.

She said that women workers must highlight the issues pertaining to people and seek their redressal at appropriate forums. She expressed happiness over women playing active role in highlighting societal issues, saying this is a healthy sign of their political empowerment.

She lauded the productive role of women in politics and said the day is not far when they will excel in this field as well like they are doing in academics and other spheres of life.

She exuded confidence that active participation of women in decision making will lead to emancipation of the society at large.

Luthra referred to the crucial contribution of the women in state politics and said Begum Abdullah was an inspiring example of leading the premier political party during most testing times when Sher-e-Kashmir had been put behind the bars.

“NC has espoused the cause of women, strived for freeing them from the shackles of ignorance by promoting female literacy and generating opportunities in employment and other activities”, she maintained.

