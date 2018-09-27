About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NC expels 8 workers for anti-party activities

Published at September 27, 2018 01:09 AM 0Comment(s)417views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Sep 26:

 National Conference on Wednesday expelled eight workers of its various wings in the Jammu region for anti-party activities.

In a statement, NC Spokesperson Madan Mantoo, those expelled included Ayub Malik, Ashwani Charak, Kuldeep Gai, Ashok Singh Manhas, S. Sucha Singh ( DC), Subash Bhagat, Rekha Manhas and Manohar Lal Bhagat.

The spokesperson said those expelled have “willfully violated the decision of the National Conference with regard to party’s non-participation in the ongoing elections to civic bodies”.

 

