NC expels 8 workers for anti-party activities

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 26:
National Conference on Wednesday expelled eight workers of its various wings in the Jammu region for anti-party activities.
In a statement, NC Spokesperson Madan Mantoo, those expelled included Ayub Malik, Ashwani Charak, Kuldeep Gai, Ashok Singh Manhas, S. Sucha Singh ( DC), Subash Bhagat, Rekha Manhas and Manohar Lal Bhagat.
The spokesperson said those expelled have “willfully violated the decision of the National Conference with regard to party’s non-participation in the ongoing elections to civic bodies”.