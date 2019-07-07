NC ex-MLA Dar remembered on 13th death anniversary

July 07, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday observed a remembrance function on the 13th death anniversary of former MLA Kulgam and District President Anantnag- Kulgam Advocate Ghulam Nabi Dar here at Town Hall Kulgam.

Addressing party functionaries, workers party’s senior leader state secretary Sakina Itoo said, “Late Dar sahib was an embodiment of compassion and forbearance. His undemanding, industrious and gracious outlook shall be remembered for all times to come. He had dedicated his life for the socio-political emancipation of the down trodden masses. The sheer amount of good work done in the kulgam constituency hasn’t been replicated ever since he died. The jinxed fate of our state has snatched us from many rational voices, and Late Dar Sahib was one them. On this day I pay my homage to late Dar Sahib, and numerous other party functionaries who lost their lives for the ideals they cherished. I am sure that Imran would unfailingly follow the footsteps of his illustrious father. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Party’s district president Kulgam Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi said that the history of the party was replete with such numerous sacrifices. “On this day I pay my tributes to all those brave hearts that scarified their lives for the ideals they cherished. I take this opportunity to pay my tributes to Late Dar Sahib, a legal luminary, an ace political figure and above all a pious man, who had made helping the people his valued mission in life. I pay my earnest homage to him and others who were killed on the same day” he said.

Party’s provincial spokesperson and constituency In-charge Kulgam paid glowing tributes to his father and others including Mohammad Yousuf Shah, Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Ali Mohammad Zargar and Azad Ahmad Wani who were killed in a grenade blast on 8h July 2006 in Kulgam. While addressing the gathering he said, “Dar Sahib was a committed soldier of the party. He never compromised on his ideals. His dream was to see a developed Kulgam. I have been trying to fit into his footsteps. So far I have been really overwhelmed with the support I have been received from the party functionaries, workers and the common people of my constituency. May almighty grant him highest place in the Jannat. He has left behind a legacy of altruistic service, May I be able to carry forward the legacy.”

The commemorative function saw a huge participation of party functionaries, YNC functionaries’ workers and person from different walks of life. On the occasion party’s provincial spokesperson, in- constituency Kulgam Imran Nabi Dar expressed gratitude to the participants. He also expressed gratitude to the party senior leaders for making a point to be a part of commemorative ceremony.

