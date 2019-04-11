NC enjoys proximity with BJP: Sajad Lone

April 11, 2019 |

Chairman, Peoples Conference Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday reiterated that Omar Abdullah met with top BJP leadership to discuss “modalities” of government formation after 2014 Assembly results were announced.

Reiterating that he knows the details of what he said, Sajad said that he is just calling a spade a spade. “It is a fact that Omar Abdullah met the top brass of the BJP leadership and discussed government formation in detail. The problem that Omar Abdullah faces is that there are too many witnesses to the meeting. Hiding behind the fig leaf of some denial issued by the BJP at that time can’t change the reality that a meeting took place. Such denials are routine when political parties are negotiating,” he added.

Sajad said that the denial from BJP indicates the proximity that the NC has with the BJP. “It is a simple question, why should BJP be worried about news in the media that Omar Abdullah was discussing government formation with them and issue a denial. It is Omar Abdullah’s sweet wish who he wants to ally with. But given that he fought the whole campaign projecting himself as the sole warrior against the BJP, the utterances of Omar Abdullah unambiguously suggest that aligning with the BJP is a political sin. The reality as it stares in our faces is that Omar Abdullah is no warrior and instead acting like a spurned lover. He was in love with the BJP sin and aspired to be the “sinner” and was spurned. It is the sinlessness of Omar Abdullah of not being able to commit the sin that troubles Abdullah rather than the sinfulness of having committed the sin. The people of Kashmir deserve to be enlightened that this person who has been sermonising us about the ills of BJP had no qualms aligning with it in 2014? He had no qualms in 1999 and will have no qualms aligning with it even at a future date”, he added. This meeting is a reality and in the context of aligning with BJP, Omar Abdullah is a repeat offender.

Asserting that the entire guest list who attended the meeting is available with him, Sajad said that even letters of support from members who did not belong to the BJP-NC duo had been collected.

“How much will he lie? And how many more lies will he have to manufacture to protect this one, mother of all lies? In case Abdullah has a selective memory, let me remind him of the settings. It was a flat and not an official bungalow, obviously to keep the meeting a secret. It was in the vicinity of Connaught Place. There was at least one more Kashmiri and he was not from your party. And alas menu must have been vegetarian,” he added.