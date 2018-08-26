About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NC engages Gopal Subramanium to defend Article 35-A in SC

Published at August 26, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

National Conference President and Member of Parliament for Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah held detailed discussions with senior lawyers in Delhi in the context of petitions challenging the State's special status in the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, Dr. Farooq Abdullah met Former Solicitor General of India, Advocate Gopal Subramanium in New Delhi and engaged his service to represent the party's intervention plea in the petition challenging Article 35-A in the Honourable Supreme Court.


A legal luminary and India's Former Solicitor General, Advocate Gopal Subramanium is also the Former Chairman of the Bar Council of India and has been a part of numerous landmark cases in the country. He was also awarded the 'National Law Day Award' for Outstanding Jurist, presented to him in 2009 by the President of India.


Speaking on the development, Dr. Farooq Abdullah said the party was committed to defend the State's special status at every juncture and would fight the battle to uphold the State's political identity and rights at all costs.


Dr. Farooq Abdullah was accompanied by NC Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani and Devender Singh Rana during the meetings. (KNS)

