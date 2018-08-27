About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at August 27, 2018 12:45 AM 0Comment(s)300views

NC engages Gopal Subramanium

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 26:

 National Conference (NC) has engaged former solicitor general of India Gopal Subramanium to defend Article 35-A of the constitution.
“NC President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar constituency, Farooq Abdullah, yesterday held detailed discussions with senior lawyers in Delhi in the context of petitions challenging the State's special status in the Supreme Court,” an NC spokesman said.
He said Abdullah met Subramanium and engaged his service to represent the party’s intervention plea in the apex court.
Subramanium is a former chairman of the Bar Council of India and has been a part of numerous landmark cases.
He was awarded the National Law Day Award for being an outstanding jurist, presented to him in 2009 by the President.
The spokesman said Abdullah was accompanied by NC Provincial Presidents for Kashmir and Jammu Nasir Aslam Wani and Devender Singh Rana during the meetings.

 

 

 

 

