NC emerges single-largest party with 10 seats

Congress wins 8, PDP 2, BJP 1
Congress wins 8, PDP 2, BJP 1
Rising Kashmir NewsKargil, Sep 01:
National Conference (NC) emerged as the single-largest party in the LAHDC Kargil Elections after the counting of votes held here Sunday at Government Polytechnic College under tight security.
According to the results announced by the District Election Authority, NC emerged as the single largest party by winning 10 seats out of 26 seats of LAHDC Kargil.
Congress stood at number two position by winning eight seats.
Five seats were bagged by independents while PDP bagged two seats and BJP one.
The polling for LAHDC Kargil was held on August 27, 2018 for 26 constituencies of Kargil district.
Giving details of the election results, the District Election Authority, Vikas Kundal appreciated the contestants, returning officers, assistant returning officers, election staff, Police and security agencies for their cooperation in conducting the polls in peaceful and cordial manner.
He also thanked the media for proper coverage of the poll process of LAHDC, Kargil.
Unprecedented and elaborate arrangements were made by the district administration for the counting which was carried in a peaceful and smooth manner.
The five observers appointed for monitoring the poll process in 26 constituencies of LAHDC Kargil district were present during the counting process.
They were satisfied with the arrangements made by the District Election Authority during the poll process right from the date of filing of nominations till the completion of counting.