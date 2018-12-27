NC dismayed over lack of healthcare facilities, insufficient staff

People in Downtown left to fend for themselves: Shameema
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 26:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday expressed concern over the lack of healthcare facilities and insufficient staff in Downtown health centers.
Former MLA Habakadal and JKNC Women’s wing President Shameema Firdous while taking stock of various health facilities at Habakadal said that hospitals and health care centers are facing a large assortment of pressures, challenges and difficulties. “Health department took over an urban sub health centre at Barbarshah seven months ago. However people from the locality are dissatisfied with the facilities being provided to them at the centre,” she said adding “I have been told that there is shortage of staff and necessary equipment at the centre,” she said.
She toured the old city areas in Habakadal constituency was apprised by the people about the lack of health facilities in various health centers of the old city. “People in old city areas are facing plethora of ordeals. The former BJP-PDP led government which was busy maiming people didn’t had the time to address woes of people,” she said adding that, “old city sub centers are facing shortage of staff, equipments and other life saving gadgets.”
Shameema made stopovers in various localities of Hababakdal constituency where she had an interaction with the masses who apprised her about the lack of amenities in the local health center at Habakadal. “I observed that people in the old city of Srinagar have been left to fend for themselves. The governor administration is proving no better than the former BJP-PDP government. I have been making repeated pleas to the government to install an Analyzer and a dialysis machine at Habakadal health centre but my pleas fell on deaf ears,” she said adding that Omar Abdullah led government had revolutionized health care system by infrastructure up gradation, and ensuring quality round the clock health service. “I request the governor administration to ensure availability of infrastructure, manpower, medicines and diagnostic equipments in the health centers of old city,” she said.
She had an interaction with Superintendent Gousia Hospital, Khursheed Ahmad and acting CMO Anjum Afshan, whom she impressed upon to serve the patients with utmost dedication.
Meanwhile a working committee meet was held at district party headquarters Pulwama. Among others district President Ghulam Mohi ud din Mir, EX MP G N Ratanpuri, and district YNC President Javaid Rahim Bhat were also present. The working committee discussed issues pertaining to party. The attending functionaries vowed to work for the betterment of people.