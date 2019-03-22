NC demands time-bound probe

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sagar leads march against HR violations, Nasir says JK not India’s colony

Protesting against the custodial killing of a school principal, Rizwan Asad Pandit, National Conference (NC) Thursday took out a protest march from the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters and demanded an end to human rights violations in Kashmir.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar led the protest march and demanded a time-bound fair probe into Rizwan’s custodial killing.

The protesting party functionaries raised slogans against the “anti-Kashmir policies of the incumbent Governor” and demanded a through inquiry into Rizwan’s custodial killing.

Addressing the rally Sagar said, “Today we have held this protest demonstration against the unbridled human rights violations. We want to bring it to into the notice of those committing these excesses that Kashmiris are not orphans. NC will continue to raise voice against any injustice and human rights violations being unleashed on Kashmir and its people. We will continue to give voice to our people.”

Flaying the Governor’s administration for its “sheer misgovernment and inefficiency”, Sagar said, “Police is passing the buck on NIA and NIA is passing the blame on people for the unfortunate custodial killing. The ineptitude and unaccountability besetting the State administration can be gauged from the fact that no one is being held accountable for the regrettable death of a young teacher.”

The NC General Secretary said, “We impress upon the incumbent Governor to initiate time-bound inquiry into the incident. The perpetrators should be brought to book as soon as possible.”

He said: “Our party spokesperson has already demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter. The woes of the people know no limits. People across Kashmir are being intimidated unjustifiably. Quiet recently in Sopore, Police baton charged people. Such incidents will not help improve the situation in Kashmir. The recent custodial killing is also reflective of the sheer unaccountability that the State is beset with. We have highlighted the issue at every forum. Our party president and vice president have raised their voice at various forms.”

Expressing concern over the increasing intolerance against the minorities across India, NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said, “We are not a colony of India. We are a part of India with a special status that is guarded by various constitutional provisions including Delhi agreement and instrument of accession. Why we are being treated with contempt? What is our fault? Was accession done for this that our children would be looked upon with suspension? We had joined hands with the secular forces of India. Such incidents do not augur well for greater good of the nation.”

Lashing out at Union MoS Jitendra Singh’s recent jibe at NC President that he was playing with fire, Wani said, “His assertions reveal his arrogance of power. However, in our party we never allowed ourselves to get swayed by these threats. We have fought the autocratic rule, we fought for the rights of Jammu Kashmir in every decade, and we will continue to raise voice against any injustice that is being done to our people.”