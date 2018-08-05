NC demands NIA probe

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Aug 04:
National Conference on Saturday sought a high level probe by National Investigating Agency (NIA) into the security breach at the residence of the party president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah at Bhatindi here and circumstances leading to death of a youth.
“As Farooq Abdullah is a central government categorized protected persons, the Government of India should carry out its independent and impartial inquiry by a team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” NC provincial spokesperson of National Conference Madan Mantoo said.
Expressing grave concern over the incident, he said the probe must cover all the aspects, including how a car was able to gain entry into the supposedly high secured residence with minimum cosmetic damage, considering the strength of the main gate.
“The security lapse is needed to be probed expeditiously so that the truth must come to fore”, the spokesperson added.