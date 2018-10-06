NC demands high level probe into killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 5:
The National Conference on Friday condemned the killing of its two of its workers and demanded a high level probe.
NC president Farooq Abdullah denounced the act as heinous and despicable. Expressing his grief over the incident, he said, “People who have committed this dastardly act have no humanity. I empathize with the bereaved families and hope they overcome this trauma that has shattered their lives forever.” The NC President prayed for peace to the departed souls.
Farooq said that the party had already decided not to participate in the ULB and Panchayat polls and such attack on NC workers must be thoroughly probed.
“We demand high level, time bound, impartial probe into the incident. The guilty must not be spared,” he said.
The NC president said the party has lost many of its functionaries since the onset of militancy. “The life and history of NC is replete with many such sacrifices. We won’t deter from the path that we had embarked upon in 1931.”
The NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said he was shocked beyond words. “It is an act of terrorism and a ploy to stifle our voice.”
He said the appalling security situation has gone out of hands of Governor’s administration. “The administration had already removed security from some of our functionaries, all this needs to be unearthed and brought before people. There seems to be some sort of a design into the killings of our party men today and its upto the investigating agencies to identify the killers and bring them to justice. The killings are taking place in broad day light and that too in an urban heart. We expect that the governor moves its men and machinery to ensure justice is done swiftly.”
“Situation is becoming appalling day by day and that the administration is vacillating and perplexed about the situation,” he said.
Praying for speedy recovery of injured NC worker Shakeel Ahmad Zangoo, Omar said, “I pray for his early and complete recovery.”
He also visited Police Control Room Srinagar where the bodies of two NC workers Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and Nazir Ahmad Bhat were kept and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families there.
A spokesman of NC said Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous was hospitalized after the killing of her two party colleagues.
She went into a trauma immediately after hearing about the killing of her two close party associates and was hospitalized. “She is stable now”.
Omar along with other party leaders visited the hospital to enquire about her health.
The NC General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, senior leaders Ab Rahim Rather, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf, Sakina Itoo, Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan, Nazir Gurezi, Chief Spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Women’s Wing president Shameema Firdous, Zone Presidents Mohammad Akbar Lone, Ali Mohammad Dar, Dr Bashir Veeri, party legislators, district presidents, block presidents, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar and other party functionaries have condemned the killing of party workers and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.
The NC spokesman clarified that the slain NC workers had no involvement in the ongoing ULB polls.
“All reports attributing to them as candidates in the ongoing ULB polls are false and are being circulated with a malicious intent,” party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.