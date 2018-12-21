NC demands end to civilian killings, HR violations

Stages State-wide protests
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 20:
National Conference Thursday staged protests across the State demanding an end to the “unbridled” civilian killings and other human rights violations.
The major protest demonstration was held at Srinagar, where scores of party leaders, functionaries took out a rally from party headquarters Nawa-Subh Srinagar to denounce the civilian killings.
The protest rally was led by NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and Additional General secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal.
Addressing the rally, Sagar said that the demonstrations were being held at across the State.
“We are protesting against the policy of using force against civilians by the government forces being executed by the Governor’s administration. We have been imploring upon the Governor to initiate dialogue but our pleas fell on deaf ears,” he said. “BJP led government at New Delhi is bent upon leverage its poll prospects elsewhere in the country. This has to end. We too are a part of democratic nation possessing basic fundamental rights which are being denied to us. The need of the hours is to initiate a fruitful dialogue by embarking on the path of reconciliation.”
Kamal while addressing the rally said they took out the procession against the killings and other human rights violations.
“Army is not meant to handle situation in the civilian areas. The killings that took place the other day could have been avoided by using less lethal weapons like water cannons. The government forces are not being held accountable. I urge the Governor to initiate the process of reconciliation and rapprochement,” he said adding that the Pulwama killings should be thoroughly investigated.
NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said they had yet again come out to awake the slumber-ridden Governor’s administration.
“For the past four years, we have been witnessing killings and other human rights violations. We had thought that the Governor’s administration will bring some respite from killings and other accesses. However, there is no stop to killings,” he said. “NC is not after power and chair. We won’t tolerate killings and other human right violations. Our main aim is to secure the interests of the people.”
Among others, District President Srinagar Peer Afaaq, Irfan Shah, Sabiya Qadri, Ahsan Pardesi, G N Tailbali, Reyaz Bedar, Mudasir Shahmiri and Khalid Rathore also participated in the protest demonstrations.
Later, Afaaq submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Commissioner demanding a stop to killings.
NC functionaries, district presidents and other office bearers protested against the iron-fist strategy of the incumbent Governor’s administration and submitted memorandums to concerned DCs throughout the State demanding an immediate end to human rights violations.
In Anantnag, the protests were led by District President Altaf Kaloo and Zonal President Basher Veeri.
In Kulgam, District President Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi and Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar led the protests.
In Pulwama, the protests were led by district president Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir and Javaid Rahim Bhat.
In Shopian, the protest rally was led by Sheikh Muhammad Rafi and Nisar Ahmad.
NC functionaries staged similar protest demonstrations in north Kashmir.
In Baramulla the protests were led by District President Javaid Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Hassan Rahi, Shahid Ali and Masooda Neelofar.
NC functionaries staged similar protests demanding an end to civilian killings in Kupwara where the protest demonstration was led by district president Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Mir Saifullah, and Zahid Mughal.
In Kargil, the party functionaries staged similar protests braving the chill and demanded an end to the civilian killings.
The protest demonstration in there was led by District President Haji Haneefa, Qamar Ali Akhoon, and in Leh by District President P Anchuck.
Party functionaries held placards demanding an end to civilian killings and bringing the perpetrators to justice.
The protesting functionaries showed dismay at the impunity with which unarmed civilians were being devoured upon.