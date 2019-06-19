NC demands adequate compensation to affected growers

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the valley due to the incessant weather condition, hail storm, urging the governor administration to make up to the losses suffered by the people on priority basis.

Party senior leader and Member of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone while expressing concern on the losses to people said the recent weather condition has led to both material and non-material losses to the people across Kashmir it is the duty of the governor administration to provide succor to the families who stand affected by the vagaries of weather.

“There have been reports of massive losses to households, orchards, paddy lands across the north Kashmir. I urge the administration to come up with a contingency plan to mitigate the problems people across Kashmir are facing in the wake of incessant rains and hail storm. The administration should gear up its ground staff to ensure that all basic services including electricity are restored. I urge the administration to recompense the losses to people as soon as possible.”

While expressing grief over both material and non-material losses to the people in north Kashmir he said, “The other day vagaries of weather have caused immense losses to the people. Unfortunately two women were also devoured by the vagaries of weather in Chandaji village of Bandipura district in north Kashmir after a tree fell on them following a wind storm which played havoc with the lives of people around north Kashmir including Lolab, Pattan, and Tangmarg. The span of losses is immense, people across north Kashmir have been worst effected by the frenzy of weather. The flash flood has destroyed settlements, orchards and farmlands. At many places people have lost all they had. I take this opportunity to impress upon the governor administration to depute revenue teams to the affected wind storm affected areas of north Kashmir.”

Meanwhile Member of Parliament from Anantnag parliament constituency Hasnain Masoodi has also sought immediate attention of the administration to mitigate the problems that have arisen following wind storm and incessant rains.