NC delegation visits slain policeman’s house

Srinagar, July 19:
On the instructions of Party Vice President Omar Abdullah, a delegation of National Conference visited the house of slain policeman Constable Mudasir Ahmed Bhat at Mufti Bagh, Harwan on Thursday and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. The delegation consisting of Senior Vice Provincial President Mohammed Sayeed Akhoon, District President Srinagar Peer Muhammad Afaq, State Spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu and Provincial Vice President Dr. Muhammad Shafi conveyed the Party Vice President’s condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Constable Mudasir Ahmed Bhat laid down his life in the line of duty and was killed in an attack on the house of NC District President Pulwama and Former MLA Rajpora, Mohuiddin Mir (Muran). He is survived by his parents, wife and two children – a three year old son and a three month old daughter.
Demanding ex-gratia relief and a job to the wife of the slain policeman, the NC delegation said the party would appeal to the Honourable Governor to expedite the relief and ensure the family is provided with a government job at the earliest possible instance.