NC delegation visits families of slain workers, expresses grief

Rising kashmir NewsSrinagar
A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday led by General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar visited the families of Nazir Ahmad Bhat and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani who were killed in the Habba kadal locality of Srinagar, party spokesperson said.
The General Secretary was accompanied by Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Senior leader and MLA Eidgah Mubarak Gul, Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous, Central Secretary Irfan Shah, District President Srinagar Peer Afaaq Ahmad and Provincial President Women’s Wing Sabia Qadri.
Sharing the sorrow with the grief stricken families Sagar said, “The party’s rank and file stand in unison with the bereaved families. The deceased had dedicated their lives for the cause of development and progress of the people.”
Speaking on the occasion Provincial President Nasir Aslam wani said that the party stands with the deceased family in the hour of grief and that the party won’t let the supreme sacrifices of Nazir Ahmad Bhat and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani go vain. “We would impress on the incumbent administration to nab the perpetrators of the ghastly act and bring them to justice,” he said.
Terming the killings as naked expression of barbarism and inhumanity Mubarak Gul said, “Killing a non-violent person is tantamount to killing of whole humanity.”
Women’s Wing President and local MLA Shameema Firdous termed the killing of both Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and Nazir Ahmad Bhat a personal loss to her. “Deceased always highlighted the woes of impoverished and worked tirelessly for the local developmental issues,” she said.
The visiting delegation implored upon the incumbent governor administration to nab the culprits as soon as possible and make the findings public.