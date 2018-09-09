NC delegation meets Governor

Srinagar, September 8:
A delegation of National Conference leaders led by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Member Parliament, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today. The delegation comprised Sh. Aga Hussain, Sh. Aga Syed Ruhullah and Sh. Tanveer Sadiq.
Sh Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar were present on the occasion.
The delegation discussed about various important matters relating to preparations for the Muharram and requested Governor to provide adequate funds for the Muharram arrangements. They requested Governor’s intervention in revival of certain traditional routes for taking out Muharram procession and renovation of shrines of religious importance.
Dr. Abdullah also discussed with Governor about strengthening of sports infrastructure at grass root level with emphasis on promoting sports and extra-curricular activities in schools. He urged Governor for constitution of a Golf Authority in the State which could be entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance of golf courses besides promotion of Golf in the State.
Governor assured the delegation that befitting arrangements for the Muharram days will be done by the Administration and observed that besides provision of all basic facilities he would ensure that there remains uninterrupted electricity supply during Muharram days and special attention is paid towards renovation and repair of revered Shrines in the State. He also assured Dr. Abdullah that all efforts will be made to provide best possible facilities and opportunities to youth in the arena of sports and other extra curricular activities.
Earlier Divisional Commissioner Kashmir apprised Governor and the members of the delegation about necessary arrangements made by all the District Administrations in Kashmir regarding uninterrupted availability of power and food supplies, adequate sanitation arrangements, medical staff and ambulance positioning, drinking water supply, lightning of Imambaras, traffic coordination along the routes of procession etc.