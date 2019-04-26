About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NC delegation meets CEO, raises M-Form issue

 A delegation of J&K National Conference, led by Vijay Bakaya Ex M L C on Thursday met the Chief Electoral Officer here and raised various issues and problems faced by the Kashmiri Pandit migrant voters in casting their vote.
As per a statement, the delegation comprised, Ratan Lal Gupta, State Secretary J&K NC, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Provincial Secretary, Anil Dhar Provincial Vice President NC, M K Yogi President NC Minority Cell, Abhay Bakaya Provincial Vice President Youth N C Jammu and Bal krishen Bhat Vice President NC Minority Cell.
The delegation apprised the CEO in detail that the process of filling M Forms was still cumbersome despite being available online.
“It was stated that names were not registered at the polling booths as per M Forms and many names were misspelt.It was requested that the procedure be further simplified,” the statement said
The CEO apprised the delegation that many steps have been taken to make the process easier.
He informed that postal ballots could be used instead of M Forms as an option.
It was agreed that the CEO would organize awareness camps in Jammu and also train volunteers to inform the voters about the existing process and to take suggestions to further facilitate the participation of the Kashmiri Pandit Migrants in the democratic process.
The delegation also presented a memorandum to the CEO, read the statement.

Latest News

Night curfew to continue in Kishtwar

Night curfew to continue in Kishtwar

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
FIR against Pragya Thakur inadequate response: Soz

FIR against Pragya Thakur inadequate response: Soz

Apr 25 | Agencies
Candidates will have to advertise criminal records from poll expenses: ...

Candidates will have to advertise criminal records from poll expenses: ...

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
2.9 million children in India miss first dose of measles vaccine: UNIC ...

2.9 million children in India miss first dose of measles vaccine: UNIC ...

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
Israel tells citizens to leave Sri Lanka over

Israel tells citizens to leave Sri Lanka over 'concrete threat'

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
Police foils weapon snatching bid in Pampore

Police foils weapon snatching bid in Pampore

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
I-T raids at former minister Ansari’s properties in Srinagar

I-T raids at former minister Ansari’s properties in Srinagar

Apr 25 | Agencies
SC sets up panel to look into allegations of conspiracy framing CJI

SC sets up panel to look into allegations of conspiracy framing CJI

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora, stake money recovered

5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora, stake money recovered

Apr 25 | Agencies
Governor grieves over loss of lives in Doda accident

Governor grieves over loss of lives in Doda accident

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz, Bilal Lone visit Yasin Malik’s residence

Mirwaiz, Bilal Lone visit Yasin Malik’s residence

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Three injured in air compressor explosion in Budgam village

Three injured in air compressor explosion in Budgam village

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag, Bijbehara shut against militant killings

Anantnag, Bijbehara shut against militant killings

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
NASA records first likely

NASA records first likely 'quake' on Mars

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
Thousands participate in funeral of slain Anantnag militants

Thousands participate in funeral of slain Anantnag militants

Apr 25 | Shafat Mir
Iran denounces US talks with Taliban

Iran denounces US talks with Taliban

Apr 25 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Civilian traffic resumes on Kashmir highway

Civilian traffic resumes on Kashmir highway

Apr 25 | Agencies
Militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight identified

Militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight identified

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
Two militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight

Two militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NC delegation meets CEO, raises M-Form issue

              

 A delegation of J&K National Conference, led by Vijay Bakaya Ex M L C on Thursday met the Chief Electoral Officer here and raised various issues and problems faced by the Kashmiri Pandit migrant voters in casting their vote.
As per a statement, the delegation comprised, Ratan Lal Gupta, State Secretary J&K NC, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Provincial Secretary, Anil Dhar Provincial Vice President NC, M K Yogi President NC Minority Cell, Abhay Bakaya Provincial Vice President Youth N C Jammu and Bal krishen Bhat Vice President NC Minority Cell.
The delegation apprised the CEO in detail that the process of filling M Forms was still cumbersome despite being available online.
“It was stated that names were not registered at the polling booths as per M Forms and many names were misspelt.It was requested that the procedure be further simplified,” the statement said
The CEO apprised the delegation that many steps have been taken to make the process easier.
He informed that postal ballots could be used instead of M Forms as an option.
It was agreed that the CEO would organize awareness camps in Jammu and also train volunteers to inform the voters about the existing process and to take suggestions to further facilitate the participation of the Kashmiri Pandit Migrants in the democratic process.
The delegation also presented a memorandum to the CEO, read the statement.

News From Rising Kashmir

;