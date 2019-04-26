NC delegation meets CEO, raises M-Form issue

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of J&K National Conference, led by Vijay Bakaya Ex M L C on Thursday met the Chief Electoral Officer here and raised various issues and problems faced by the Kashmiri Pandit migrant voters in casting their vote.

As per a statement, the delegation comprised, Ratan Lal Gupta, State Secretary J&K NC, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Provincial Secretary, Anil Dhar Provincial Vice President NC, M K Yogi President NC Minority Cell, Abhay Bakaya Provincial Vice President Youth N C Jammu and Bal krishen Bhat Vice President NC Minority Cell.

The delegation apprised the CEO in detail that the process of filling M Forms was still cumbersome despite being available online.

“It was stated that names were not registered at the polling booths as per M Forms and many names were misspelt.It was requested that the procedure be further simplified,” the statement said

The CEO apprised the delegation that many steps have been taken to make the process easier.

He informed that postal ballots could be used instead of M Forms as an option.

It was agreed that the CEO would organize awareness camps in Jammu and also train volunteers to inform the voters about the existing process and to take suggestions to further facilitate the participation of the Kashmiri Pandit Migrants in the democratic process.

The delegation also presented a memorandum to the CEO, read the statement.

