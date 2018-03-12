NC criticizes PDP-BJP for ignoring weaker sections

KATHUA MARCH 11
National Conference OBC Cell Sunday expressed grave concern over ‘lackadaisical’ approach of the PDP-BJP coalition government in addressing to the issues pertaining to weaker sections of society, especially other backward classes.
Addressing a meeting at Kalibari here this afternoon, the Co-Chairperson Abdul Gani Teli accused the coalition government for ignoring their long pending demand of increasing the income slab for eligibility of benefits under reservation and issuance of OBC certificate on one-time basis.
Teli also sought due representation for the OBCs in the boards set up for their economic upliftment.
Speaking on the occasion, Provincial President NC Women Wing Satwant Kour Dogra said economic emancipation and political empowerment of weaker sections was imperative for harmonious growth of the society.
Dogra criticized the coalition government for failing on all fronts and pushing the state to unprecedented governance inertia, as a result of which developmental activities have come to grinding halt.
On this occasion, a large number of prominent political activists of Kalibari, Kathua joined National Conference and reposed their faith in its policies and programmes.
The National Conference functionaries welcomed the new entrants and hoped that with their joining the party will further get strengthened at the grass roots level to meet the challenges faced to the State.
Prominent among those present on the occasion included Ajit Kumar Sharma, Kuldeep Verma , Nelaam Sharma, Ishfaq Ahmed, former MLA Sagar Chand, Amrit Versha, Nigesh Sarmal, Ram, Kishan Verma and Sachin Sarmal.
