NC Core Group meeting today

Sagar chairs party meet; discusses Art 35-A, ULB, Panchayat polls
Party to send delegation to meet new Governor
Sagar chairs party meet; discusses Art 35-A, ULB, Panchayat polls
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 04:
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah would chair the Core Group meeting of the party on Wednesday and discuss NC’s strategy on Article 35-A and its stand on Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls.
“The NC President (Farooq Abdullah) will chair the Core Group meet to devise the strategy of the party on Article 35-A after the failure of the State government to properly defend it in the Supreme Court,” NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, who chaired the today’s meeting of district presidents, district secretaries and provisional committees at the party headquarters in Srinagar said.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Sagar said the Core Group, besides Article 35-A, would also devise strategy to be adopted by the party regarding the ULB and Panchayat polls.
The NC’s Core Group members include the party President, Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provisional Presidents NasirAslamWani and Devender Singh Rana, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi (Uri), MianAltaf, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Akbar Lone, SakinaItoo, Surjit Singh Slathia, Rashpal Singh, JavedRana and SajjadKitchloo.
NC Provisional President Kashmir, NasirAslamWani told Rising Kashmir that the Core Group would discuss the ongoing political situation in Kashmir and devise a strategy to defend Article 35-A after the controversial statement of the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India, Tushar Mehta, who was representing the State in the Supreme Court.
On Sunday, the NC President slammed the State government for Mehta’s utterances in the apex court that “there is an aspect of gender discrimination” and said that instead of defending Article 35-A, he had stood for striking down parts of the article.
Wani said the ULB and Panchayat polls were massive and would involve participation of around 1 lakh candidates as 4000 sarpanchs and 30,000 panchs had to be elected.
“As such there is a security issue as the government is not in a position to give security to all of them,” he said. “The government needs to assess the ground situation.”
Wani said the party would also take a decision on sending a delegation to meet Governor Satya Pal Malik to take up this issue of ULB and Panchayat polls with him as the previous governor NarinderNathVohra had in his last meeting with the party told them that the polls would be given a go ahead only after holding an All Party Meeting.
“The new governor is a political governor, who is more pragmatic,” the NC Provisional President said. “He needs to see the ground situation and the effect that the polls will have on the law and order situation in the State.”
Meanwhile, chairing Tuesday’s meeting, NC General Secretary and veteran leader, Ali Muhammad Sagar, besides discussing the arrangements for the party’s programme on the death anniversary of its founder and former Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, also held discussion on the party’s preparations for ULB and Panchayat polls if the government decides to hold them as per schedule from October to December.
During the meeting, the party leaders criticized the assertions of rival Peoples Democratic Party that it had spent Rs 1 crore on the defence of Article 35-A when the Additional Solicitor General had in the Supreme Court batted for those petitioning against Article 35-A.
Article 35-A, which was incorporated in the constitution by a 1954 presidential order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu Kashmir and bars people from outside the State from acquiring any immovable property in the State.
Sagar said PDP-led coalition government had, despite warnings of NC Vice President Omar Abdullah on the floor of the house that Government of India would use judiciary to attack the special status of the State, shown laxity and ignored his warnings.
“As a result, the Domacles sword of Article 35-A continues to hang on us,” Sagar said. “People of the State will never forgive PDP for this.”