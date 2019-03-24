NC constitutes poll campaign panels for Jammu

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Saturday constituted two election campaign committees for Udhampur-Kathua and Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha Constituencies besides Campaign Coordination Committee.

Former minister and National Conference State Secretary Surjeet Singh Slathia will head the Campaign Committee for 5-Udhampur-Kathua Parliamentary Constituency while the senior leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra will head the panel for 6-Jammu-Poonch Constituency. The Campaign Coordination Committee will be headed by the State Secretary Rattan Lal Gupta.

The campaign committees will coordinate with Vikramaditya Singh and Raman Bhalla, the two Congress candidates respectively for Udhampur-Kathua and Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha seats.

The 4-Member Campaign Coordination Committee for the Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur Kathua Parliamentary Constituencies will be headed by State Secretary Rattan Lal Gupta and will have Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Anil Dhar and Pradeep Bali as its members.

According to a spokesman of the party, all the district and block National Conference committees will function as the election committees for the parliamentary elections.