NC, Cong weakened JK constitution: Ansari

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference (PC) General Secretary and former minister, Imran Raza Ansari on Monday said that Article 35-A and 370 was a jugular vein for Kashmir—saying that NC and Congress during their rule have made the law weaker.

Talking to reporters, Ansari, as per KNS correspondent said that PC will safeguard the special status of the State, adding that the Article 35 A and 370 was their jugular vein.

He added that it is NC and Congress especially Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah who made the law weaker. Ansari further stated that people at present want to stay away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) due to their failures.

