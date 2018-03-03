NC, Cong slam Govt on participation of ministers in HEM rally

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Mar 2:
Terming the participation of two BJP ministers in a rally of Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM) in support of accused in Kathua rape and murder case as a ‘shameful act’, the opposition National Conference Friday demanded immediate action against the ministers while Congress criticized participation of BJP ministers in the rally.
“It was a shameful act on part of the government and the BJP ministers to have participated in rally in favour of the accused. The ministers participated in the rally to polarize the people there,” NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said.
He said it is strange that ministers instead of supporting the investigation process are supporting the crime.
“They are criminalizing the situation and creating the gap between two communities. When Crime branch has identified the culprits, what prompts these BJP ministers to demand case to be transferred to CBI,” the NC leader said.
He said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti must take action against both the ministers.
State Congress chief, G A Mir said they want justice to be delivered to 8-year-old girl and CM must come clear why her two cabinet ministers participated in the rally.
“The rape and murder of a minor girl is an inhuman act. It is failure of the government that BJP ministers are pointing fingers towards the Crime Branch investigation and some MLAs are flaring up the situation,” he added. (KNS)
