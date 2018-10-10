NC, Cong question impartiality of Governor’s office

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 09:
National Conference (NC) and Congress Tuesday questioned the announcement by Governor Satyapal Malik of favoringJunaidAzimMattu for the post of Mayor of Srinagar.
In a statement issued here, NC said it was shocking and puts a big question mark on the impartiality of the Governor’s office.
“It seems that Mayor for Srinagar City has already been selected even before the elections are over,” NC statement said.
The joint statement released from the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subah, senior NC leader and MLA Eidgah Mubarak Gul, Women’s Wing President ShameemaFirdous, Central Secretary Irfan Shah, Provincial Vice President Muhammad Syed Akhoon and District President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmad said the ongoing election process was a smokescreen to hide the machinations of the Governor’s office to throttle the democratic institutions in the State.
The statement read that the party was not against any person becoming the Mayor but the way Governor had unequivocally expressed his intentions by hinting toward a particular individual beforehand for Mayor’s post of Srinagar was what casts a shadow on the whole election process already mired in controversies and the rules of engagement as per the established norms.
NC leaders maintained that the councilors elected from various wards exercise their democratic right and elect a mayor after following the whole process as enshrined in the rule books.
“There is already a big question mark on the fairness of ongoing ULB polls in the Valley. Adding to the confusion, Governor’s remarks reveal that he has no reverence for the due process of elections,” they said.
The statement read that the ongoing process had already gone “farcical” and proven to be a “damp squib” because of the scanty participation of people in its first phase in Kashmir and the sparse number of candidates contesting the polls.
The recent remarks, the statement reads have made it very clear that the entire process of elections was rather a gimmick and that selection had already been done in the Governor’s office.
The party leaders emphasized that the active indulgence of the Governor into the politics had demeaned the reputation of the office of the Governor.
“As has been the norm, a Governor is supposed to work in an impartial manner and take everyone along but that is not happening. Instead the office is being used to undermine the well established institutions of the State. This is a sad state of affairs and will inevitably push the youth of the State toward hopelessness,” the statement read.
Reacting to the Governor’s statement, Congress said the assertions of the Governor were detrimental to the electoral exercise.
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC GulamNabiMonga while expressing surprise over the Governor’s statement said that ongoing ULB polls had lost credibility as BJP and RSS had already decided as to who would be the Mayor of Srinagar.
In a statement issued here, he also hit out at the Governor for failing to uphold the constitutional authority of the Raj Bhavan saying that the Governor being the constitutional head of the State should not play in the hands of BJP and RSS.
Monga said it was surprising to see that such irresponsible statement had come from none other than the Governor of the State and sought clarity from Malik over his assertions.
He said the statement was going to cause severe damage to the electoral exercise currently underway in the State.
He said Congress believes that the BJP and RSS had decide as to who would be the Mayor of Srinagar SMC and the Governor had been assigned the task to complete the process before the outcome of the ULB polls, which was something that needed to be ascertained as people in the State would again lose faith in the democratic process.
“The BJP and the RSS are trying to make Raj Bhavan a tool to decide the fate of democratic institutions but Congress will defeat their designs,” Monga said. “The Governor must clarify his position as his assertions are detrimental to the electoral exercise in the State.”