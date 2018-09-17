NC, Cong, PDP say situation not conducive for holding of polls

Election schedule is befitting reply to separatists, NC, PDP: BJP
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sept 16:
All the political parties in the State barring rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday rued the announcement about holding of municipal and panchayat polls despite situation not being conducive in Valley.
National Conference (NC) Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said conducting polls even after non-conducive atmosphere in Valley shows the arrogance of the dispensation.
“They want to set up a democratic institution by destroying the democratic system,” he said.
Wani said when two main political parties have already boycotted the elections, then what credibility is left of these elections.
“What are they trying to prove? We don’t understand,” he said.
Wani said now that the Chief Electoral Officer has said that security can’t be provided for everybody then “we don’t understand in what situation they want to put these people who contest the polls”.
“If something untoward happens in these elections then no other election can be held in future int the State including next year’s parliamentary polls,” he said.
PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said the administration has not taken into consideration the situation on the ground.
He said by conducting these elections, the Government of India (GoI) wants to show to the rest of the world that they have conducted the election and all is well.
“GoI is not bothered about who and how many people contest and participate in the elections nor are they concerned about the violence that might erupt,” Mir said adding, “Sitting in home and saying that an environment of peace will be created can lead to repeat of last year’s Budgam-Srinagar where violence engulfed everything”.
He said if the government was able to create that environment by just sitting then the election to Anantnag parliament seat would have taken place by now.
“In parliamentary election there are usually only four candidates who need to be provided security cover but here every household will be having a candidate. Providing security to them is an uphill task for the government,” Mir said.
He said election can only be conducted when the ground situation is conducive.
“Till political issues aren’t addressed and till people don’t participate in preparation of elections, it is very difficult,” he said.
The PDP spokesman said Governor’s arrangement being temporary in nature in a democratic setup should have taken the political parties on board. “We had demanded an all-party meeting which they didn’t convene. It is just a formality now.”
State Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the same administration under the previous PDP-BJP government is to be blamed for violence and killings that took place during last year’s bypolls to Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary election.
He said later Lok Sabha polls to Anantnag-Pulwama parliamentary seat was deferred and administration blamed the Election Commission for pushing the elections while the EC blamed the then State administration.
“Last year when Mehbooba Mufti unilaterally had announced Panchayat elections we told her that situation isn’t conducive,” Mir said.
He said then as a face saver she announced cancellation of the elections by calling an all-party meet.
Mir said the Governor administration took cue from Mehbooba government by announcing the elections unilaterally without even consulting a single political party.
“Former Governor N N Vohra at least called an all-party meeting but the new Governor has not even consulted any one before taking such a step and that too in a sensitive state like Jammu Kashmir,” he said. “The Governor should have consulted political parties.”
BJP MLA and former minister Priya Sethi said the announcement of polls is a befitting reply to those regional parties particularly PDP and NC, who have always “blackmailed” the GoI on non –issues.
“This is befitting reply to separatists, anti-India people, anti-development parties,” Sethi said.
She said basically it has become a race of one-upmanship wherein both these political outfits in order to score over each other are ignoring the basic principles of democracy that call for empowering people at grass root level.
“By choosing not to be part of democratic process, these political outfits had established that they are not only inimical to peace but also don’t want youth of the state to become a part of democratic process,” she said.
Sethi said she wonders as to how situation in Jammu and Kashmir stays conducive enough to elect MLAs and MPs but deteriorates when it comes to empowering common people to make them partners in development.
BJP MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said the party welcomes the announcement of elections.
“Those boycotting are furthering the Hurriyat agenda in the State,” he added.
