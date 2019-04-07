NC, Cong, PDP responsible for miseries of people in JK: Sajad

April 07, 2019 | RK Correspondent

‘Sheikh Abdullah compromised on internal autonomy for power’

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference, Sajad Gani on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress and National Conference saying that leadership of these two parties along with Peoples Democratic Party are responsible for miseries people are facing from last any decades in J&K.

Lone while addressing a public rally here in North Kashmir’s Bandipora District said that Peoples Conference will take dynastical politics to pieces which s solely responsible for the miseries people are facing in Jammu and Kashmir from decades together.

He said it was NC who compromised the Kashmir’s special position in 1975 Indra- Sheikh Accord by giving away Prime Ministerial and Sadre Riyasat posts.

Questioning the Omar Abdullah's 370 and autonomy rhetoric, Lone said who surrendered internal autonomy? Who dismantles building of Article 370?

“It was Sheikh Abdullah who surrendered internal autonomy for power, he accepted CMship and surrendered Prime minster ship and Presidentship for the power then gifted by Congress under the leadership of Indra Gandhi” Lone said.

Accusing NC and Congress of diluting the article 370 , Lone said that 370 was a ten storied tall building and nine stories were destroyed by NC and Congress who are now making false slogans of its safeguard.

They should seek an apology from all those who have suffered from the last few decades due to the rampant PAS’s and Killings.

“Omer Abdullah should seek an apology from all those who have suffered due to PSA in 40 years since the law was brought here, including him as his late father Abdul Gani lone who was detained four times under PSA,” He said.

Lone said, “If Omar Abdullah has any shame left he should go to each family who suffered due to PSA in forty years. He should say sorry to me too as he is responsible for detaining my father in this act at least eight times and then talk of repealing these laws”.

