NC-Cong likely to seal alliance

March 20, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

The National Conference (NC) and Congress are likely to seal alliance for the parliamentary polls as leadership of both the parties would be meeting in Jammu tomorrow to finalise the seat-sharing deal.

Sources said NC president Farooq Abdullah and Congress chairman of campaign and election management committee for Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad are meeting tomorrow in Jammu, where the final decisions on seat sharing would be taken.

The NC parliamentary board today announced Judge (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi as candidate from Anantnag-Pulwama parliamentary seat.

The 65-year-old former judge, who retired in January 2016, is currently serving as the chairman of selection-cum-oversight committee under the Juvenile Justice Act.

On Monday, NC announced its president and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah as candidate from Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary constituency and former Legislative Assembly speaker Muhammad Akbar Lone from Baramulla-Kupwara constituency.

NC has also declared former chief secretary B R Kundal as its candidate on Jammu-Poonch constituency.

NC had refused to concede even a single seat of three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir while Congress is adamant in having at least one seat in their kitty from the Valley.

State Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the party would take the final call on the alliance with NC in tomorrow’s meeting in Jammu.

“The Congress will contest on four seats. However, whether we will concede one seat or add another one will be announced tomorrow by the party leadership,” he said.

Mir said even though NC has announced candidates on all three Lok Sabha seats from Kashmir, it doesn’t mean that alliance talks between the two parties are over.

“Alliance doesn’t only mean seat sharing. We (NC and Congress) can contest jointly to defeat the communal forces in the state,” Mir said.

As per reports, Congress is likely to field Asgar Ali Karbalai or Rigzin Spalbar from Ladakh and Vikramaditya Singh from Udhampur-Doda constituency.

Jammu and Kashmir has six Lok Sabha seats --- three from Valley, two from Jammu and one from cold desert region of Ladakh.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, NC’s Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said the leaders of both parties are meeting tomorrow.

“The alliance is working on expected lines,” he said.

The polls for six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in five phases.

Polling would be held in two constituencies of the State on April 11 followed on April 18, 23, 29 and May 6.

Counting of votes would be held on May 23.





