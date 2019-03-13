NC, Cong discussing seat-sharing arrangement

March 13, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

National Conference (NC) and Congress are deliberating to go for a seat sharing in the upcoming parliamentary polls starting from April 11 this year.

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the party had left all options open at this time and the final decision would be made after his meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi later this week.

“Even though Congress is prepared to fight on all six seats, the seat sharing option with NC is also in the pipeline,” Mir said.

He said Congress at all-India level had already reached out to all like-minded parties to join hands with them to contest the Lok Sabha polls together.

“Congress was already in the back channel talks with all the regional parties across the country. Now, after the announcement, talks are going in open with everyone,” Mir said.

He said, as per the feedback of the silent observers of Congress and NC in the state, “the seat sharing option seems more feasible for both the parties than going solo.

Mir said he would travel to New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the modalities before announcing the final decision on seat sharing.

“Right now, the party high command is in Ahmedabad. They will be back in New Delhi on Thursday. The final decision is likely to be made either on Friday or Saturday,” he said.

Jammu Kashmir has six Lok Sabha seats, three — Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag — in Kashmir, two — Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda — in Jammu, and one in Ladakh.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said NC was ready for talks on seat-sharing option if Congress approaches them.

“We are preparing to fight on all six seats, but in case there is seat sharing with Congress, NC will at least fight on four seats,” he said.

Sagar said NC President Farooq Abdullah has been in touch with the top Congress leadership during their “mahagathbandan meetings” in New Delhi.

“Farooq sahab has met Rahulji and Soniaji several times in the past few months. But let us see what will be the final decision of both the parties,” he said.

As per reports, NC has already shortlisted former chief minister Farooq Abdullah and former Legislative Assembly Speaker Muhammad Akbar Lone for candidates for Srinagar and Baramulla Lok Sabha constituencies, while the new entrant to the party from South Kashmir, Peer Mohammad Hussain, who recently defected from PDP to NC, was likely to be the party candidate from Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

However, Sagar denied these reports saying that no final decision had been taken on the candidates.

Lok Sabha polls would begin on April 11 and elections for the six parliamentary seats in Jammu Kashmir would be held in five phases.

Polling would be held in two constituencies of the State on April 11. The other dates of elections in Jammu Kashmir are April 18, 23, 29 and May 6.

Counting of votes would be held on May 23.