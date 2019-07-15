NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday condemned the killing of the personal security guard of a National Conference leader Syed Tauqeer in Anantnag, terming the attack "dastardly". The party said such attacks won’t deter it from its mission of serving the people.



Party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar while condemning the attack said "such attacks won’t dent our resolve of serving the people of the state. I pay my earnest tributes to the slain police constable Riyaz Ahmad who has lost his life in the line of duty."