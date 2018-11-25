NC condemns killing of civilians, SPO

Srinagar:
National Conference on Saturday condemned killing of two civilians and an SPO in different incidents across Kashmir region.
In a statement issued here, Central Zone President, and MLC Ali Muhammad Dar expressed shock and anguish over the killing of Ishfaq Ahmad Ganai of Mogreypora Chadoora on Friday evening. Ganai was allegedly shot dead near an army camp in Chattergam when he was travelling home on motorbike.
Terming the killing brutal, Dar demanded probe in the matter so that stern action is taken against the culprits involved in gruesome act. He urged the authorities to lodge an FIR against the culprits involved in the incident without any delay. Dar maintained that Ishfaq belonged to a poor family and was the only breadwinner for the family. He termed “killing as a cold blooded murder which cannot be compensated by anything.”
The National Conference leader has also threatened to file a Public Interest Litigation in court if the Government fails to lodge an FIR in the matter followed by exemplary punishment against the culprits. Expressing deep sympathies with the family of murdered youth, Dar said although no amount of money will be able to compensate the loss for the family; however Government must provide immediate compensation to the victim’s family.
Meanwhile in a joint statement State Secretary Sakina Itoo, South Zone President Dr Bashir Veeri District President Kulgam Ab Majeed Bhat and Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar have condemned the killing of a 14 year old girl Muskan Jan of Wangud - Qaimoh Kulgam. While expressing grief over the killing of 14 year old girl they said, “The civilian killings are a point of concern for every right thinking person. The mammoth of conflict is continuously feeding on our youth and even our small children. The immediacy of the situation calls for de-escalation from all the sides.”
Expressing condolences to the families, they said that killing civilians does not augment well for peace to return in the state especially Kashmir. The leaders said that the vicious circle of killing has consumed our youth and is telling upon the mental health of our children. While condemning the killing of special police officer Ishfaq Ahmad at Shopian they said, “We express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to almighty to give the bereaved family the strength to bare the loss in this hour of grief.” The leaders said that the state is beset with gloom and melancholy. “Common people are losing their lives. The bullets can offer no solution to the protracted political problem of Kashmir. The situation necessitates for de-escalation from all sides.”