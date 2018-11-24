NC condemns killing of civilians

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
National Conference on Saturday condemned the killing of two civilians and a former SPO in different incidents across the valley.
In a statement issued from party headquarters Nawa-e-Subah, Central Zone President and MLC Ali Mohammad Dar expressed shock and anguish over the killing of Ishfaq Ahmad Ganai of Mogreypora Chadoora on Friday evening. “Ganai was allegedly shot dead near an army camp in Chattergam when he was travelling home on motorbike,” reads the statement.
Terming the killing as brutal, Dar demanded probe in the matter so that stern action is taken against the culprits involved in “gruesome act”. He urged the authorities to lodge an FIR against the culprits involved in the incident without any delay.
Dar maintained that Ishfaq belonged to a poor family and was the only breadwinner for the family. He described the killing as a cold blooded murder which cannot be compensated by anything.
The National Conference leader has also threatened to file a Public Interest Litigation in court if the Government fails to lodge an FIR in the matter followed by exemplary punishment against the culprits.