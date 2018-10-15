NC condemns Guv’s remarks on autonomy

‘Statement speaks about his arrogance’
Srinagar:
National Conference (NC) on Sunday termed Governor, Satya Pal Malik’s recent statement over autonomy as his “mere arrogance.”
Reacting over the statement made by Governor Saya Pal Malik that autonomy, NC in a statement issued to press, said “it won’t work at all if peace not restored in Kashmir region.” NC said that the governor must protect sanctity of his chair.
NC Generals Secretary and MLA Khanyar, Ali Muhammad Sagar said that if Governor has rejected the autonomy then what the solution is. He termed that remarks made by Governor over autonomy as ‘arrogance of power’, unacceptable and a big obstacle in achievement of peace.
Sagar said that the document of autonomy exists in New Delhi where no one has rejected it so far but the Governor barely a month after taking the charge of state head has come up with the multiple statements and ignoring opinion of mainstream political parties.
“We have a democratic set up and the Governor has to listen to the voices of mainstream parties but he is persistently ignoring our that tantamount to his arrogance,” he said.
“We recently met the Governor and briefed him about party’s stand for remaining away from the polls,” he said referring to a query about Governor’s remark wherein he had stated that some political parties created fear about elections.
He further said that New Delhi must initiate a dialogue here to pave way for the resolution of issues and for that it has to release all political prisoners, make conducive atmosphere so that peace is achieved.
Sagar further said that the party respects the position and chair of Governor but the present Governor must protect the sanctity of the chair.