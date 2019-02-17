NC condemns attack on CRPF convoy, calls for peace

Jammu February 16-
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on CRPF convoy in Letapora, Pulwama and expressed deep grief over the death of 40 personnel.
“Our hearts go to the families of those who lost their dear ones in the dastardly act and we share their grief and agony”, National Conference said in a resolution passed at a meeting held here this afternoon under the chairmanship of President Dr Farooq Abdullah.
At the outset, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls. The National Conference expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for strength to them to bear the irrespirable loss.
The National Conference also made a fervent appeal to the people to maintain peace and calm and uphold the high traditions of amity, tranquility, harmony and brotherhood.
Expressing concern and anguish over the incidents of violence in Jammu yesterday, the National Conference said this is against the great and glorious ethos of Jammu, which has withstood test of times during most difficult times.
“If Mahatma Gandhi saw a ray of light emanating from Kashmir during 1947 Partition, the nation, in fact the world, witnessed hope emerging from Jammu when the people opened up their arms and embraced with open hearts the people in distress from the Valley during early 1990s, irrespective of caste, creed and religion”, the resolutions said while lauding the spirit of Jammuties.
The National Conference expressed hope that the people will keep alive the great spirit of Jammu and isolate handful of those trying to vitiate the atmosphere by promoting disharmony and disrupting peace.
“Any such act will be like playing into the hands of those who want to trample our time tested ethos of unity and inclusive character of the city”, the resolutions said, adding that the best tribute to the personnel who lost their lives in the most inhuman act will be to strengthen and promote the unity of the state and the nation, for which they offered their sacrifices.
“Let the inclusive spirit of Jammu live and let it continue to inspire generations and all those who are looking towards this city with hope for all times to come”, the resolution added.