NC concerned over mushrooming of pol parties in Kashmir

June 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Rationale behind such design is to abate strong voice of Kashmiris’

National Conference Friday expressed concern over mushrooming of political parties in Valley saying it suggests nasty design to “divide our voice”.

“NC had historically served interests of the state in the most trying times. The situation is no different today. We see one man parties coming up in every alley and street of Kashmir. Mushrooming of political outfits in Kashmir is suggestive of nasty design behind dividing our voice. Why that is the trend is only wide spread in Kashmir division only,” NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said while addressing party workers here after Congress leader Dr Syed joined the party.

“We don’t see parties coming up in every alleys and corners in Jammu and Ladakh divisions,” he said adding, “ Sher-e-Kashmir had prophesized that forces inimical to state will go to any extent to divide the voice of Kashmiri people. The sole rationale behind propping up of new parties in Kashmir every now and then is to abate the strong voice of Kashmiris”.

Wani said political activists, who are mindful of the threats to State’s future, are devotedly joining the NC.

“People of state have recognized the agenda of the BJP-RSS and their Trojan horses in the state. Our doors are open for all those who want the posterity to remember them for good reasons. Our programme is explicitly clear; it is to protect the identity of the state. However our chief goal is to work for the restoration of autonomy to the state,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, NC Additional general secretary Sheikh Mustafa stressed on the necessity of forging a strong front under the flag of NC.

“At present we have a political dispensation at centre which is spiteful to the Muslim character of our state. The forces at the helm of affairs at the centre are trying their level best to alter the demography of the state. However, they won’t be able to succeed in their nefarious designs if people of the state congregate under the flag of NC,” he said.

He said Dr Syed chose not to be part of those mushrooming one man parties by coming into the fold of NC.

Syed along with his supporters joined NC in presence of party president and MP Srinagar Farooq Abdullah at his residence, here today.