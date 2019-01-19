NC committed to regional autonomy: Farooq

JAMMU:
National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Friday reiterated that his party was committed to regional autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir—saying “it will assuage the urges and aspirations of the people of all the regions.”
“On being given absolute majority in the ensuing elections, National Conference will bring legislation in the first assembly session with regard to regional autonomy,” Dr Farooq Abdullah said while interacting with various deputations besides welcoming new entrants into the party fold.
Abdullah said a comprehensive blue print has already been drawn by the National Conference after extensive deliberations nearly two decades ago with an avowed objective of empowering the regions under the overall superintendence of the state government. He said due care has been taken to the distinct needs and urges of the people of various regions and hoped that this will go a long way in satiating their aspirations. He said the regional autonomy will build mutual trust between the regions and result in harmonious growth of the state, with people getting equal opportunities of progress and development.
Dr Farooq Abdullah asked the party cadre to gear up for the big challenge and work for further strengthening the National Conference at every level. He said National Conference is deeply rooted across the state with its visibility in every nook and corner. The people, he said, have realized the crucial need of a strong and stable government to meet various challenges confronted to the state.
“With the support of the people we are confident to provide a stable and people-friendly government in Jammu and Kashmir”, he asserted.
On this occasion, senior Peoples Democratic Party leader from Poonch Peer Nissar Hussain Shah along with his supporters joined National Conference.
Welcoming Peer Nissar Hussain into the party fold, Dr Farooq Abdullah said National Conference is a mass movement which has been devoted to the service of the people of Jammu and Kashmir from decades. He said the party is natural destination for all those public spirited political workers who want to steer the state to peace, progress and development.
Peer Nissar Hussain, who is also Sarpanch of Sawjian Poonch pledged to work for the betterment of the people as a devoted worker of National Conference. He said it is the only party in the state that can meet challenges faced to the people.
National Conference General Secretary, Haji Ali Mohammed Sagar, Provincial President Jammu Devender Singh Rana and State Secretary Rattan Lal Gupta besides Provincial Youth National Conference President Jammu Ajaz Jan were among the prominent leaders present on the occasion. They greeted the new entrants into National Conference.
Ajaz Jan welcomed Peer Nissar Hussain and his associates into the party fold and exuded confidence that with their joining, the National Conference will be further strengthened at the grass roots level. Later, several BJP and Congress workers of Jammu also joined the National Conference.