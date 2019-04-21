About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NC committed to protect JK’s special status: Masoodi

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday said that National Conference has a legacy of service and sacrifice saying that the party will continue to shoulder the cause of protecting the special status of the state at any cost.
Addressing separate public meets at Mazmoh and Kapran in Dooru constituency, party’s candidate for Anantnag parliamentary constituency Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a right to defend Art 35-A against assorted onslaughts from New Delhi on our State. The various onslaughts by different outfits on our special status is nothing new, the people of Jammu and Kashmir always showed steadfastness in guarding its interests admirably whenever anyone tried to fiddle with it. NC is committed to protecting state’s special status; we will strive towards the implementation of autonomy resolution. Baramulla and Srinagar have already voted for NC to ensure protection to our indent, now it is the turn of people of Anantnag to show how passionately you feel about Art 370, Art 35 A.”
While cautioning the people about the Agenda of BJP, Masoodi said, “BJP’s manifesto has again given major stress to the revocation of Art 370 and Art 35-A. I fail to understand why aren’t they able to understand that our state is not like any other state of India. We didn’t merge with the union; we are the only state that kept its own constitution. I challenge them to do away with the constitutional provisions. The people of our state won’t allow you to do it,” adding, “Once elected from this constituency, I will work for state’s identity both within and outside the parliament.”
Among others Ab Majeed Bhat Larmi, Pir Muhammad Hussain, Salam Ud din Bajad also addressed the public and sought vote and support for Hasnain Masoodi.

Latest News

Three youth commit suicide in Rajouri

Three youth commit suicide in Rajouri

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
JKBOSE declares revised result of NTS Exam

JKBOSE declares revised result of NTS Exam

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Highway Ban: Special passes for Gurudwara Paranpilla pilgrims to celeb ...

Highway Ban: Special passes for Gurudwara Paranpilla pilgrims to celeb ...

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Shooting stones hit traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for fourth conse ...

Shooting stones hit traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for fourth conse ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
BJP’s anti-Muslim posturing exposed: NC

BJP’s anti-Muslim posturing exposed: NC

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest 2 burglars in Kathua, recover stolen ornaments worth Rs ...

Police arrest 2 burglars in Kathua, recover stolen ornaments worth Rs ...

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Family of missing south Kashmir youth seeks help to trace him

Family of missing south Kashmir youth seeks help to trace him

Apr 20 | Agencies
Yasin Malik ill, on hunger strike since he was shifted to Delhi: Famil ...

Yasin Malik ill, on hunger strike since he was shifted to Delhi: Famil ...

Apr 20 | Agencies
Teenager dies in road accident in Rajouri

Teenager dies in road accident in Rajouri

Apr 20 | Agencies
SC holds special hearing on sexual harassment allegations of former SC ...

SC holds special hearing on sexual harassment allegations of former SC ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Justice Gogoi refutes allegations, SC says

Justice Gogoi refutes allegations, SC says 'bigger force' want to deac ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Poll battle shifts to Anantnag, 18 candidates in fray

Poll battle shifts to Anantnag, 18 candidates in fray

Apr 20 | Agencies
Pak seeks Iran

Pak seeks Iran's action against killing of its 14 security men

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
All laws in Kashmir should be on par India: Shiv Sena

All laws in Kashmir should be on par India: Shiv Sena

Apr 20 | Agencies
IS attacks kill 27 Syria pro-regime troops in 48 hours: monitor

IS attacks kill 27 Syria pro-regime troops in 48 hours: monitor

Apr 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
India couldn

India couldn't suppress voice of Kashmiris: Pak FM

Apr 20 | RK Online Desk
Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens for stranded vehicles

Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens for stranded vehicles

Apr 20 | Agencies
Bhopal gas tragedy among world

Bhopal gas tragedy among world's 'major industrial accidents' of 20th ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Howrah-New Delhi Express derails near Kanpur, 14 injured

Howrah-New Delhi Express derails near Kanpur, 14 injured

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NC committed to protect JK’s special status: Masoodi

              

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday said that National Conference has a legacy of service and sacrifice saying that the party will continue to shoulder the cause of protecting the special status of the state at any cost.
Addressing separate public meets at Mazmoh and Kapran in Dooru constituency, party’s candidate for Anantnag parliamentary constituency Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a right to defend Art 35-A against assorted onslaughts from New Delhi on our State. The various onslaughts by different outfits on our special status is nothing new, the people of Jammu and Kashmir always showed steadfastness in guarding its interests admirably whenever anyone tried to fiddle with it. NC is committed to protecting state’s special status; we will strive towards the implementation of autonomy resolution. Baramulla and Srinagar have already voted for NC to ensure protection to our indent, now it is the turn of people of Anantnag to show how passionately you feel about Art 370, Art 35 A.”
While cautioning the people about the Agenda of BJP, Masoodi said, “BJP’s manifesto has again given major stress to the revocation of Art 370 and Art 35-A. I fail to understand why aren’t they able to understand that our state is not like any other state of India. We didn’t merge with the union; we are the only state that kept its own constitution. I challenge them to do away with the constitutional provisions. The people of our state won’t allow you to do it,” adding, “Once elected from this constituency, I will work for state’s identity both within and outside the parliament.”
Among others Ab Majeed Bhat Larmi, Pir Muhammad Hussain, Salam Ud din Bajad also addressed the public and sought vote and support for Hasnain Masoodi.

News From Rising Kashmir

;