NC committed to protect JK’s special status: Masoodi

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday said that National Conference has a legacy of service and sacrifice saying that the party will continue to shoulder the cause of protecting the special status of the state at any cost.

Addressing separate public meets at Mazmoh and Kapran in Dooru constituency, party’s candidate for Anantnag parliamentary constituency Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a right to defend Art 35-A against assorted onslaughts from New Delhi on our State. The various onslaughts by different outfits on our special status is nothing new, the people of Jammu and Kashmir always showed steadfastness in guarding its interests admirably whenever anyone tried to fiddle with it. NC is committed to protecting state’s special status; we will strive towards the implementation of autonomy resolution. Baramulla and Srinagar have already voted for NC to ensure protection to our indent, now it is the turn of people of Anantnag to show how passionately you feel about Art 370, Art 35 A.”

While cautioning the people about the Agenda of BJP, Masoodi said, “BJP’s manifesto has again given major stress to the revocation of Art 370 and Art 35-A. I fail to understand why aren’t they able to understand that our state is not like any other state of India. We didn’t merge with the union; we are the only state that kept its own constitution. I challenge them to do away with the constitutional provisions. The people of our state won’t allow you to do it,” adding, “Once elected from this constituency, I will work for state’s identity both within and outside the parliament.”

Among others Ab Majeed Bhat Larmi, Pir Muhammad Hussain, Salam Ud din Bajad also addressed the public and sought vote and support for Hasnain Masoodi.