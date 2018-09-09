NC committed to protect Art 35-A against all machinations: Sagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
National Conference (NC) General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar Sunday said NC is committed to its stand of not participating in the forthcoming polls unless and until central and the state government clears its stand on Art 35-A and protect it in the Supreme Court (SC).
“If anyone has an ambiguous stand on Art 35-A, it’s those who have always played with the sentiments of the people of the state. Our stand on protection of the states special status is crystal clear. We don’t believe in double speak neither have we shrieked away from our responsibilities of protecting the interests of the state whether in power or in opposition,” Sagar said after inaugurating a public park at Rozabal Khanyar.
While talking to journalists on the sidelines of the program, Sagar said, “We fully endorse our party President Dr Farooq Abdullah’s stand on the upcoming Municipal, Panchayat and the Assembly polls and will not hesitate to come on roads if any tinkering is done with Art 370 or Art 35-A.”
Sagar said voices, irrespective of region or religion, are coming out supporting the party’s stand on Art 35-A.
“Some vested interests who wanted to give this a communal angle stand defeated now. Even they have realized how important Art 35-A is for the state and its people,” Sagar said adding, “Some BJP MLAs have openly ridiculed their party’s opposition to Art 35-A thereby puncturing the false propaganda of their leaders who are hell bent to divide the state on the basis of region and religion.”
Questioning the role of some for their dubious stand on Art 35-A, Sagar said, “There are few among us who believe in issuing rhetoric statements on protection of states special identity but their actions are contrary to what they say. My only advice to them is to stop playing politics on this sensitive issue and fight genuinely against forces inimical to state and its interests.” (KNS)