NC committed to fulfill aspirations of youth: Nasir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 10:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday asserted that the overwhelming response of youth towards it is piloting the party towards a 1977 like triumph.
Addressing a meet of District Presidents of YNC at Party head quarters Nawa -e -Subha, Srinagar, party’s Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said, “National Conference doesn’t hanker after power. Our agenda is to secure the future of youth. Our leadership has the sincerity of thought and vigor to steer the state towards safe shores,” he said adding that the mass emotional out pouring for National Conference is reflective of our deep rooted base among people. "History is going to repeat itself this time, people especially youth have made it a point to give NC a resounding support to advance the cause of development."
He said that youth has always been at the core of our agenda. “Youth are fed up of brazen patronage, nepotism as was rampant in the BJP-PDP led government. Youth are well aware of how PDP-BJP government robbed them of their merit,” he said adding that only Omar Abdullah can provide safe spaces to the youth of state to pursue their vocation.
YNC Provincial President Kashmir Salman Ali Sagar while addressing the meet asserted that the rhetoric of PDP proved out to be a damp squib and that policies of PDP have pushed the youth from hope to fear. “Youth are all out for Omar Abdullah. The youth votes will be the bedrock of new Kashmir. Our party believes that youth are the valuable assets of our state,” he said adding that present youth is in every sense educated and ambitious, and that Omar Abdullah when leading a strong mandated government will give wings to the dreams of youth by investing in entrepreneurship, campus replacements and skill development.
Among others YNC Vice President Ahsan Pardesi, Provincial Secretary Mudasir Shahmiri, Joint Secretary Mohammad Irfan Zehgeer, Nasir Ganaie, Ashiq Hussain, Abid Wani, party functionaries and YNC District Presidents were also present.