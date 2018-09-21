NC committed for ensuring unity among JK’s three regions: Omar

Inaugurates party office in Khaltsi
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
National Conference, Vice-President, Omar Abdullah Thursday reiterated the party’s resolve and commitment towards ensuring unity among all the three regions of the state.
“NC is the only party which envisioned and worked towards ensuring a permanent bond of mutual trust between people in the three regions of the state. We have practically demonstrated greater political will by facilitating Ladakh region into an era of prosperity, connectivity and progress,” Omar said while interacting with party workers at Kargil. He is on a seven day tour to areas in Leh and Kargil.
Those present on the occasion included Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Qamar Ali Akhoon, Feroze Ah Khan, District President Kargil Haji Hanifa Jan, newly elected LAHDC members.
On the occasion party vice president thanked people of Kargil for reposing faith in National Conference and helping the party emerge as the single largest party in recently LAHDC elections.
“Our success in these elections is very encouraging. However now is the time when people will start expecting more from the elected councilors. I am sure you all will work with grit and determination in ensuring equitable development to all irrespective of their allegiance or orientation,” Omar said.
Later Omar Abdullah inaugurated party office at Khaltsi, Leh. Among others District President Leh Chering Angchok Lardak was also present. He also interacted with party workers there.