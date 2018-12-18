NC calls for time-bound inquiry

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday impressed upon the Central government to put a stop to civilian killings in Kashmir and immediately initiate the reconciliatory process.
In a statement party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, while addressing a meet of party functionaries here on Monday at party headquarters Nawa e Subh, expressed shock at the impunity with which unarmed civilians are being devoured upon.
“Incidents like these does not augur well for a democratic country, I urge the incumbent governor administration to initiate an inquiry into the incident and depute fact-finding team to the place where the gory incident took place,” he said.
Sagar said it’s unfortunate and criminal that militants and protestors are being dealt with the same yardstick. “The governor administration should make sure that non-lethal weapons like water cannons are used to quell the protests. Incidents like these will not help to bring peace to the valley. Such horrendous incidents will push the already aggravated and aggrieved people especially youth to the wall,” he said.
Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani while addressing the meet said that the incident could have been avoided by using less lethal weapons and adhering to proper SOP’s. “Our party whether in government or outside government has always upheld that Kashmir issue is political in nature. However, our repeated protests and requests have fallen on deaf ears. What has unfurled at Sirnoo Hamlet the other day is a blot on humanity,” he said adding, “The incumbent administration must initiate a time bond inquiry into the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Meanwhile senior party leader and former finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Nazir Gurezi, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sakina Itoo, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, G N Ratanpuri, Peerzada GA Shah, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Mir, Mir Saifullah, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Salman Ali Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar have also expressed sympathies with the kin and kith of those who were killed the other day in the fateful incident. They urged the incumbent administration to initiate a time-bound inquiry into the incident.