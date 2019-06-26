NC calls for securing dignified, meaningful autonomy to JK

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday said the people of the state are the primary party to the issue of J&K, saying securing dignified and meaningful autonomy to the state will go a long way in cleaning cobwebs of distrust between New Delhi and the state.

Party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar while addressing series of worker’s conventions at Tral and Avantipura said that New Delhi has always been reluctant to accept the ground situation in Kashmir.

“The condition in Kashmir cannot be improved by the use of excessive force; shutting one’s eyes to the issue won’t help either. The drawn out conflict has created vested interests in the state, trapping the valley in an unending cycle of death and destruction. National Conference has always been a votary of dialogue between the center and the varied stakeholders in the state,” adding, “our party has been demanding restoration of autonomy to the state as it existed before 1953. Our party has already got the recommendations of the state autonomy committee report passed by both the houses of legislative assembly with thumping majority. A solution if it has to be an enduring one, should afford a win-win situation for India and Pakistan.”

Sagar while underscoring the significance of greater interaction between India and Pakistan said, “Our party has been a strong votary of Indo-Pak bonhomie since 1947. The vision of achieving development goals in South Asia cannot be achieved if both India and Pakistan continue to live in animosity.”

Sagar while expressing dismay over the delay in conducting Assembly elections said, “The whole process of conducting assembly elections is being subjected to undue politicking which unfortunately is taking its toll on the development of the state. Having an elected government is the unassailable right of the people in a thriving democracy, but here right to make a choice is being denied to people. The increasing public support in favor of NC has unnerved forces as are inimical to the interests of our state that is precisely why they are not persist on having election at an earliest. However people of our state have understood the game plan of the forces as are striving hard to obliterate our identity. With the help of Almighty and the unflinching support of people of our state, NC will trounce all the political machinations as are being contrived to divide the voice of the people of state.”