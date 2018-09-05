NC boycotts local bodies, panchayat elections

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
National Conference (NC) on Wednesday announced that the party will boycott forthcoming Municipal and Panchayat elections.
Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah sought suggestions from Core group before announcing it in Press Conference.
Dr Farooq said that GoI should first clear its stands on Article 35-A. He said his party will not participate in the local bodies elections as central government didn’t take the ground situation in account before taking the decision.
The NC president added that Jammu Kashmir is reeling under huge amount of confusion on Article 35-A, which New Delhi must clear before undertaking electoral exercise in the state. (KNS)