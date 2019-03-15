NC block president shot at in Bijbehara

March 15, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Suspected militants on Thursday shot at and injured National Conference block president in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A police officer said NC block president Mohammad Ismail Wani of Bopatyar, Bijbehara was shot at by the militants at about 5.45 pm nearby Thajiwara in Bijbehara.

Ismail received gunshot injuries and was referred to Sub District Hospital Bijbehara, where from doctors referred him to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Medical Superintendent Sub District Hospital Bijbehara Showkat Ahmad said the victim had a bullet wound in chest and was referred to SMHS hospital in critical condition.

After the incident, police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

A police official said police has registered a case and taken up investigation.