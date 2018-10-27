About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

‘NC, BJP and PDP workers join Congress in Inderwal’

Published at October 27, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Oct 26:

 JKPCC on Friday claimed that nearly 50 prominent workers and office bearers of different political parties including National Conference (NC), Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Inderwal Assembly segment joined Congress.
In a statement, the workers joined in presence of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President and MLA Inderwal, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori at his residence Kishtwar.

While welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Saroori assured them to come up to their expectations and continue to struggle for the welfare of people.
“The doors of the party were always open for those who believe in the program and polices of the Congress and have faith in its leadership.”


