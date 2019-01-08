NC betrayed its own cadre, organisation for power: Tak

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 7:
Member Legislative Council, Firdous Tak, on Monday accused National Conference of allegedly betraying its own cadre and organisation and “compromising on every principal for the lust of power”.
“Those who are today questioning our decision to form government with BJP in Jammu and Kashmir must introspect and come clear before the people. They need to explain that why they have been forming alliance with Congress, the same party which kept Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah behind bars and forced him on knees compromising with every principal he was preaching,” Tak said.
“The hate and lover relationship of National Conference and Congress and the compromises they made for the sake of power has plunged the state into the present morass and crises”.
Tak, as per a statement, was addressing a workers meet here to pay homage to the founder of Peoples Democratic Party and former Chief Minister Marhoom Mufti Muhammad Sayeed on his third death anniversary.
The legislator claimed that Mufti Muhammad Sayeed not only provided a political alternate to the people but gave a vision of peace with dignity and prosperity. “He gave the state a new thought, which forced every political party including regional organisations to change its rigid attitude and policy towards Kashmir and Kashmiries”, he said.
“His infused new and fresh blood into politics giving hope to the commoners that they can also contribute in the administrative and political setup. Today when some of our colleagues are joining other political organisations, it is the blessing of this great and visionary leader that he created leaders out of common men”.
He alleged that National Conference has always “backstabbed the people” of Chenab Region. “While this region always brought you to the power you did not even spared your own legislators. History is testimony how you sacrificed even you legislators to save your chair”, Tak said.
Referring to the party’s opposition for establishment of bunkers and revival of anti-militancy grid in Chenab Valley, the PDP legislator said that he is of the firm opinion that the attempt is aimed at only to gain political mileage at the cost of disadvantage to the masses. “If the former BJP legislator from this area has problems with my security cover, I am volunteering myself and urge the state administration to immediately withdraw my security”, he said.
“The former BJP MLA has assured that he will support our demands in case I am ready to surrender my security. I hope he will prove himself to be the man of his words and join us in our protest and endure to provide threat-free atmosphere to the masses in the hilly region”.
Speaking on the occasion District President PDP Sheikh Nasir Hussain recalled the contribution of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and said that the party cadre stand behind our former Chief Minister and present party chief Mehbooba Mufti.