NC bats for State Subject Register in JK

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
The National Conference today pitched for maintaining a State Subject Register to identify and oust fake subjects from Jammu and Kashmir.
"Identify and oust fake state subjects," National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said while addressing workers at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this afternoon.
Rana slammed the BJP for allegedly launching a misinformation campaign over the Article 35A by making it Hindu versus Muslims and Jammu versus Kashmir, reiterating it is region and religion neutral.
He said opposing Article 35A amounts to challenging the democratic polity of the country, wisdom of the founding fathers of the Constitution and undermining first President of Indian Republic Rajendra Prasad.
"How can Constitution of India, to which Article 35A is integral, be anti-national," Rana said.
Article 35A finds its genesis and germination in the Constitution of India, which is the solemn book of greatest democracy of the world, he said.
He said the BJP was working against the very idea of India under the garb of hyper nationalism.
"The BJP is pushing Indian nation to the era of 1947 by promoting hate politics and by bringing different segments of society eyeball to eyeball situation," he said, adding this is the worst type of disservice to 'Bharat Mata'.
He accused the BJP of exploiting passions and sentiments of the people by misusing the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and added those having slight regard for the ethos of this nation would work towards strengthening bonding between various segments of society instead of dividing them on the basis of religion, caste and region.
Rana said as long as the National Conference flag is fluttering high across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Article 35A will remain part of the Constitution of India.
"It reflects our identity, it allows us to shape our destiny and we cannot therefore let it go," he said.
He asked the BJP to have in-depth study of the Constitution and update themselves how other parts of the country like Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, etc enjoyed special and unique status as per various sub sections (A to G) of Article 371.
He said Article 35A is more an identity of the Dogras of Jammu, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, than others which shall be preserved at all costs.