NC back to its roots

Kashmiri nationalist poem recited at party convention
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, July 18:
Sensing polarization may play its role in the upcoming elections in Jammu Kashmir, National Conference (NC) is preparing to play the Kashmiri nationalist card.
In a first move toward this direction, the State’s oldest political party, NC, at its Women Wing Convention held at Baramulla Wednesday became a center of attraction when a popular Kashmir-centric nationalist poem ‘Lehra Ae Kashmir Ke Jandey Lehra’ was recited.
It is the first time in the last seven decades that the NC during its official function played the Kashmir-centric anthem, something they never did in the past whether in power or out of it.
All the NC leaders and workers, who participated in the meeting, gave a standing ovation as the Kashmiri anthem was played.
Prominent NC leaders who were part of the function include MLA and NC Women Wing President Shameema Firdous, senior NC leader and former minister Javid Dar, and a number of other party leaders.
Many said the poem ‘Lehra Ae Kashmir Ke Jandey Lehra’ was being played in official functions in J&K before 1950.
“We used to sing it during the morning assembly in school days,” recalls Ghulam Nabi Lone, now a retired professor.
According to independent legislator, Engineer Rashid, whose party Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) was the first in the contemporary times to recite this Kashmir-centric anthem during its official functions, said the records of the Assembly reveal that the anthem was first played on Saturday, June 7, 1952 when the Constituent Assembly met in the Assembly Chamber Rajgarh Palaces Srinagar at 11 am.
According to Rashid, “Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq, the then President Assembly (Speaker used to be called as President Assembly) began proceedings of the day by calling Prime Minster Shiekh Muhammad Abdullah to table the resolution of the National Flag of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Rashid said, later, Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq, requested all the members to get up from their chairs for a minute or so to honour the State Flag and every member followed with pride.
“Then Sadiq asked Sheikh Muhammad Akbar, then MLA Tangmarg, to recite the poem, ‘Lehra Ae Kashmir Ke Jande Lehra’ written by Moulana Masoodi, to honour the flag, and every member, and those present in the jam-packed galleries, got up and sat down only when Akbar finished the poem,” he said.
However, Rashid termed NC going back to its roots as a “political stunt” to woo voters for the future elections.
As soon as the video got viral on social media, it evoked criticism from netizens with many terming it NC’s new “political gimmick”.
Ishtiyaq Majeed, a Facebook user posted: “Tumhare hotay huey kaise lahraaye ga...”
Another Facebook user Niyaze Ghulam Muhammad wrote, “Now you cannot deceive.”
Yet another Facebook user Qadrie Z L posted: “After this drama also, people will not vote for you... 2010 wounds still fresh...”
Khanday Gulzar, in his post said: “I love my Kashmir and its national anthem. Love you Jannet-e-Kashmir.”