NC asks its MPs to raise current situation in valley in Lok Sabha

July 29, 2019 | Agencies



The National Conference (NC) on Monday asked its three Members of Parliament (MP) to raise in the Lok Sabha the prevailing situation in the Kashmir valley.



In a tweet on official account of NC wrote, “JKNC HMP’s have given the notice to raise the current situation in Kashmir in the Lok Sabha today and have also sought an appointment with PM Narendra Modi.”



Meanwhile, reacting on the recent developments that have caused a sense of panic amongst people in the state former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted “Before calling senior leaders from other parties in J&K to discuss the current situation it’s important to try to understand from the Central Govt about their intentions for the state & also how they see the situation at the moment. This is what @JKNC_ is focused on.”