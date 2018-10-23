NC asks GoI to initiate dialogue for Kashmir solution

‘Kulgam killings have shaken us to the core’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 22:
The National Conference Monday asked the Government of India to see the writing on the walland initiate a time-bound inclusive political process, saying the solution to Kashmir lies only in dialogue.
"NC is of the firm belief that the solution to Kashmir lies only in dialogue. We will make every possible effort to get the state out of the morass of uncertainty and chaos," NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said after meeting senior party functionaries at the NC headquarters at Nawa-e Subah here.
Seven civilians were killed Sunday in a blast at an encounter site in Laroo village in Kulgam district.
"What happened in Kulgam has shaken us to the core and I am sure all the right thinking people in the country have certainly expressed regret over the barbaric killing of seven youth there,” Sagar said.
He said New Delhi has been "serving catchphrases and slogans as conciliation but the current situation demands sincere conciliatory process.
"New Delhi is irresolute about the gravity of situation and if the current phenomenon of uncertainty persists, it can morph in a much dire situation," he said.
Expressing anguish over loss of lives, Sagar said civilians come in line of fire everyday and add to the severity of the situation.
"I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the mayhem that was unleashed at Kulgam the other day. I also pray to almighty for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. In this hour of grief, our party stands in unison with the distressed families," he said.
The NC general secretary said it was expected that the incumbent administration would embalm the people and lessen their woes by making amends to whatever bad was done in the former PDP-BJP coalition government.
"The iron fist strategy won't yield anything. It will push (the) already aggravated youth to wall. Central government should view writing on the wall and initiate a time-bound inclusive political process," he said.