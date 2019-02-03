NC architect of draconian PSA: Vakil

Srinagar, Feb 02:
Senior leader of Peoples Conference and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil on Saturday said the draconian Public Safety Act is the creation of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and National Conference is responsible for sufferings of thousands of Kashmiris booked under this law in the past three decades.
In a statement issued, Vakil said the PSA was introduced by NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah in 1977 to crush his political opponents and muzzle the voice of Kashmiris.
“His son Farooq Abdullah and grandson Omar Abdullah indiscriminately slapped PSA on thousands of Kashmiris during their tenures. They did not spare anyone and even booked juveniles under this law,” he said, adding that NC has been architect of all draconian and anti-Kashmir laws. “It was NC which introduced PSA, POTA and other such laws in the state,” he said.
He said Omar Abdullah is befooling the people by telling them that he will repeal PSA if NC is voted to power. “Why Omar Abdullah rejected the demand for repealing PSA when he was in power for six years from 2008 to 2014? More than 2000 people were booked including children were booked under the PSA during this period,” he said.
He said J&K has plunged into uncertainty due to follies and blunders committed by NC leadership since 1947.
“We are paying the price of blunders committed by NC leaders to grab power. Their sole motive and objective has been to attain power at any cost,” he said. (KNS)